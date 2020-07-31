NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The school committee will hold a virtual meeting Monday to vote on whether to start classes Sept. 16.
The state Department of Education and Secondary Education and teachers unions have agreed to allow school districts to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year by up to 10 days to give them more time to prepare for changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unions and state officials signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this week that shortens the upcoming academic year from 180 to 170 days, but classes must start no later than Sept. 16.
Traditionally, North Attleboro students return to classes the Wednesday after Labor Day.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb will also present the school reopening plan he intends to submit the the state.
In a letter to parents earlier this month, Holcomb said it was likely that local schools will reopen using a "hybrid model," with groups of students alternating between classroom attendance and remote learning.
Also up for discussion are free cash projections and the current school department budget, as well school extracurricular activities and reimbursements related to the pandemic.
Recognition for new Martin Elementary School Assistant Principal Jennifer Evans is also on Monday night's agenda, and there will also be a presentation from Assistant Superintendent Michelle Mckeon on a student opportunity plan for the town's schools.
The virtual meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. North TV will have an online version of it available on its website.
The official meeting agenda is available at naschools.net.
