NORTH ATTLEBORO — School committee members will get a chance Monday to weigh in on the state’s latest plan to get students back in the classroom — and the federal guidelines for doing the same.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb is scheduled to offer a presentation to board members at their virtual meeting on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on safely returning to in-person learning, as well as the mandate from the state to have elementary school students largely back in classes by April.
North Attleboro schools, like most districts in The Sun Chronicle area, have been operating in a hybrid mode for months, with some students in classrooms while others learn remotely.
School board chairman James McKenna said earlier this week that Tuesday’s announcement by state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley caught everyone off guard and they would need time to digest it.
Also on the agenda for the superintendent to discuss are recommendations for safe transportation during the pandemic and the superintendent’s annual evaluation.
School board members were scheduled to share copies of their individual evaluations at a brief meeting earlier this week to prepare for the discussion. Holcomb has received high grades every year since taking over as superintendent in 2017 with a five-year contract.
The board will also review the annual audit of the town’s finances.
An executive session is also scheduled to discuss negotiations with non-union personnel.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and instructions on how to participate are available at the school committee website, www.naschools.net.
The meeting will also be shown live on North TV cable.
