North Attleboro Middle School. (File photo)

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee will hold a virtual meeting on Monday with discussions scheduled on the town budget and transportation fees.

This will be the third time the committee has held its monthly meeting via internet connection since the state imposed restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Items on the agenda will include a recognition of members of the Special Education Parents Advisory Council, a report of senior student representatives on their plans after graduation, and a vote to accept the superintendent’s goals for the coming school year.

Also listed as discussion items are the town’s budget and transportation fees. Last month, the school committee approved the administration’s decision not to refund the remainder of bus fees for the year, on the grounds that processing and mailing the $50 payments would be too costly.

