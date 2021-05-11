NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local schools will be getting a boost to help students who have fallen behind during the pandemic to catch up over the summer.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon has informed the school committee that a $50,000 grant from the state will allow the local district to provide a “summer learning opportunity for every grade level in every school.”
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will provide the funding for the program.
Students are being “invited” to participate, McKeon said. So far that includes some 260 of them in the elementary grades and 120 middle schoolers. The school department is looking at report cards now to see which high school students can benefit from the program.
All in all, there’s room for about 400 students across all grades. The grant proposal — which the district obtained by finding “evidence-backed programs” to help students who had fallen behind during the pandemic – “was ranked highly” by the state, McKeon said.
The four- to six-week program will center on tutoring and activities, provide lunch and work in concert with the Hockomock YMCA to provide a day-long program “so parents won’t have to worry about picking up kids” in the middle of the day, McKeon said.
She said parents will be learning more about the program in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.