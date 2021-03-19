NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local schools continued their phased reopening this past week as high school and middle school students returned to class four days a week, full time, with few problems, administrators say.
Elementary grades will be up next, although a full return to five days a week, as mandated by the state, will be a hurdle to be tackled next month.
At a Tuesday virtual session with school committee members, Principal Peter Haviland said the high school is now at 80 percent capacity after students came back for in-person learning Monday.
“It’s great to see all our students back,” Haviland said.
Some adjustments still need to be made to traffic patterns for parents dropping off students and where student eat lunch, he noted.
Brianne Kelleher, middle school principal, told the committee the school had two “very good days,” and added, “there were definitely some nerves to start,” but “the vibe was upbeat and positive.”
Local schools have been operating in hybrid mode since classes resumed in September, with part of the student body learning remotely while the other is in class.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb launched his phased return plans with kindergarten students coming back two weeks ago and the upper grades on Monday.
Elementary classes, grades 1-5, are to return to in-person learning four days a week this Monday. Falls School Principal Lee Anne Todd told the committee that they will be ready.
“Open lines of communication make us confident we can accommodate a seamless return of our students,” Todd said.
Holcomb noted that the state still wants elementary students in classes full time and five days a week by April 5.
“That’s a hard date on our calendar,” Holcomb said.
The schools will watch closely how the return goes next week, he said, and will have another discussion.
“Stay tuned,” Holcomb said.
Not all students are back in class in person. Some parents have opted to stay in remote mode, with students learning online, something that’s allowed through the end of this school year.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon said those families will be receiving a survey from the schools soon to ask if they wish to return to in-person classes. If so, they would be welcomed back in a phased approach starting next month.
