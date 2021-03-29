North Attleboro led school districts statewide in the number of coronavirus cases in the most recent seven-day reporting period, according to numbers posted by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
North Attleboro schools recorded 31 cases for the period beginning on March 18 and ending on March 24, according to DESE. Out of that number 28 were students and three were staff members.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb was not immediately available for comment Monday night.
Braintree and Framingham were tied for second place with 29 cases each, while Bedford was third with 27 cases.
According to DESE, Attleboro only had eight cases for the week ending March 24, but local school officials reported 20 for the week ending March 26.
The difference is due to the fact that DESE excludes cases among students and staff members who did not go into the schools during the reporting period.
Attleboro reports all cases, including ones among those who did not go into schools.
Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan said it’s important to track those cases.
“We track everyone because we need to support them while they are out and contract tracing often affects other students,” she said.
The two additional days could account for some cases as well.
Out of the 20 cases reported by Attleboro, 17 were among students and three were among staff members.
That’s an 82 percent increase over the 11 cases reported for the week ending March 19.
All 11 cases that week were among students and, as has been the case since September, none of the cases were contracted in school, according to school officials.
While the number of cases went up, the number of “close contacts” went down from 91 to 65, a 28.5 percent drop.
Most of those close contacts, 47, or 72 percent, occurred in school.
The nearly doubling of cases in school from the week ending March 19 to the week ending March 26 is larger as a percentage than the percentage increases reported locally and statewide.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, the number of cases shot up by 393 cases, or about 41 percent, from the week ending March 18 to the week ending March 25.
In Attleboro the number went from 71 to 78 cases, respectively, a jump of about 10 percent.
In North Attleboro the number of cases and the percentage were both bigger.
From the week ending March 18 to the week ending March 25, the number of cases jumped from 61 to 89, an increase of 28 cases, or 46 percent.
Statewide the number of cases also increased for the second consecutive week.
They jumped from 10,794 for the week ending March 20 to 13,059 for the week ending March 27, an increase of about 21 percent.
On Monday Gov. Charlie Baker’s office issued a press release that said the school coronavirus testing program which began last month showed that the percentage of positive tests in schools is about seven-tenths of one percent.
It said schools statewide have tested about 159,000 individuals in 22,679 “pools” of students and staff members.
According to Baker’s office, the numbers indicate there are very few transmissions of the disease in schools.
“Of the collected pooled tests, Massachusetts is not aware of any in which there was more than one positive individual, suggesting that there is extremely little evidence of in-school transmission of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Massachusetts,” the release said.
That information reflects what local officials have found in Attleboro schools — no in-school transmission.
However, Attleboro does have a higher positive test rate than the state at large.
According to numbers released by the school department on Monday for the period from March 22 through March 26, 222 pools of students and teachers were tested and four of the pools were found to be positive for a positive test percentage of 1.8.
School officials are pushing for more parents to allow their children to participate in the testing program so more accurate information can be collected.
“Pool testing can identify and isolate asymptomatic carriers of the COVID-19 virus, thus enhancing the health and safety of those in the APS buildings,” the district’s website said. “This protocol will allow us to minimize the presence of the COVID-19 virus in our schools and maximize our ability to remain open for onsite learning and engagement throughout the 2020-21 academic year.”
To date less than 50 percent of the district’s approximately 6,000 students and less than 75 percent of staff members participate in the program.
More information about pool testing can be found at attleboroschools.com
