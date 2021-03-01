NORTH ATTLEBORO — In what may be a first in the state, local students in grades K-12 will be returning to the classroom for full-time in-person learning over the next few weeks.
In a presentation planned for Monday night’s school committee meeting, Superintendent Scott Holcomb outlined his plans to bring the district’s 4,000 students back into classrooms full time.
Local schools have been operating in a hybrid model for the last several months to stem the spread of the cornonavirus, with only the half he students in class at any one time while the rest learned remotely.
“Now is the time. We have the data in North Attleboro, it’s time to go back,” Holcomb said.
Kindergarten students will come back to class full-time four days a week starting next Monday, under Holcomb’s plan. On March 15, the middle and high school students will return and the last group to come back, grades 1-5, will be back March 22.
Wednesdays will remain a remote day, however, allowing teachers to “maximize planning” for those parents who want their children to remain in fully remote mode, allowed under state rules.
Students will still follow social distancing, protective gear protocols, along with frequent hand washing, Holcomb said, and the schools will still maintain deep cleaning, but so far the science shows that bringing children back in the classroom is not a “superpreader” event.
“They need to be back for educational purposes,” he said, and “it’s good for their social and emotional growth.”
In the town’s schools, Holcomb said, there have been no in-school transmissions of the illness, though there have been students who tested positive for the virus who contracted it outside of school.
The key to getting students back to classrooms has been the state’s change in the rules for transportation, however.
Last week, the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education dropped capacity limits and physical distancing requirements for school buses in most cases, provided that other safety precautions are followed.
Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley revised the rules originally set up in July that required strict limits on where students could sit and how many children buses could carry.
For elementary school students, DESE is lifting all capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements aboard school buses. The requirements are also being lifted for middle and high school students, except in communities where there’s a high incidence of the virus.
Under the old rules, Holcomb said, schools would have needed three times as many buses to get students to and from schools.
The state is pressing all schools in the state to return to full-time in-person instruction by April and Riley is set to request mandating a return under its new guidelines.
Some area schools have brought some students back already. Mansfield kindergarten students returned to the classroom Monday with no reported problems. In Seekonk last week, students in grades K-2 were back in class four out of five days a week and plans are to begin phasing in the younger grades in the middle and high school as well.
Boston schools brought back students in K-3 on Monday for in-person learning.
Holcomb said local schools are prepared now with enhanced air purifiers and ventilation systems and a ready supply of personal protective gear, although he said administrators are still “working out the nuances” of lunch and mask breaks.
According to the superintendent, “throngs” of parents have contacted him saying they want children back in school four to five days a week. And the staff members to whom he’s spoken have been excited about the prospect for a return.
Statewide, unions have been less enthusiastic about state and local plans to reopen classrooms, citing a need for teachers to be bumped up in the priority list for vaccinations. Holcomb said he agrees that teachers need to have a higher priority. “I’ve expressed concern (to state lawmakers) about staff members getting vaccinations as soon as possible,”
An email message to the head of the local union, the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, was not returned on Monday.
