Several efforts are being launched to help children and their families weather the coronavirus pandemic which has led to school closures.
The North Attleboro public schools' nutrition team will continue to provide free meals to all children under the age of 18 during the school district’s pandemic closure by providing lunches in a "grab and go" drive-through-style event starting Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the King Philip school district, which includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, on Monday, March 16 and Thursday, March 19, will host family food bag distributions to aid people while schools are closed. The distributions will take place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Jackson Elementary School in Plainville. It is only open to residents of these three towns. The Hockomock Area YMCA is assisting in both efforts.
In addition, the Y will hold family food distributions from 1 to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 25, in the child care building of its North Attleboro branch.
"I am proud that our YMCA is working with school nutrition departments and community partners to ensure that children and families have meals when schools are closed," president of the Hockomock Area YMCA Ed Hurley stated in a newsletter to members.
The nutrition team for North Attleboro schools, in a release issued Saturday, said the effort being launched Tuesday “will look quite different from the way we serve meals during the school year. We will operate a “drive-through” grab-and-go-style meal service starting Tuesday on weekdays at Community School for all district students.”
Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be pre-assembled and prepackaged into bags or covered containers and set up on tables outside the front of the school to be taken off-site.
Breakfast and lunch will be served together, according to the release. Pick up will be at the South Washington Street side of Community School. Signs will be posted to guide people through the pick up location. Each student will be given a meal, no questions asked.
There is no registration, ID, address, or name needed. All meals are free and people may stop by anytime during the service hours.
“Please be assured that we will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our staff, students, and their families. Kitchens and serving tables will be routinely sanitized, utensils will be prepackaged in plastic, gloves will be worn by staff and changed frequently, and staff will also frequently wash their hands throughout service,” according to the statement. “If you or your child are feeling ill, we kindly ask that you refrain from attending meal service.
“Please note that due to the nature of the meal service and product availability from our vendors, we will not always be able to accommodate allergies and parents/guardians assume responsibility for their children’s allergies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.