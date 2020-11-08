NORTH ATTLEBORO — The schools started this year with a deficit and school committee members have been warned it’s going to get worse.
District Business Manager David Flynn, addressing Monday’s virtual meeting of the board, noted the schools started the academic year with a sum $850,000 under what officials had proposed as a level services budget.
Since then, Flynn noted, the schools have gone without several sources of revenue they could usually count on, including fees charged to parents for transportation and kindergarten.
But the buses are still running and the kindergarten teachers are still drawing paychecks, Flynn said. That’s about $225,000 and $400,000, respectively, that’s not coming in to school coffers. And that doesn’t include things like gym rentals for sporting events.
“It needs to be addressed at some point,” Flynn said, with some supplemental appropriation. “I don’t want it to be a surprise.” Even using grants, the deficit could wind up being between $1 million and $1.75 million as “the worst case scenario.” Flynn said.
It probably won’t be coming from the town’s recently certified so-called “free cash” funds of $4.6 million, which, town officials attending the meeting said, came mostly from savings pared from other departments. Town Manager Michael Borg, participating online, said that the town was prepared to work with the school department “to look at all options” to resolve the issue.
He said he was hopeful of seeing a state budget with local aid figures by January.
Keith Lapointe, town council president, said much of free cash is already allocated to maintain town services. “It’s not cash sitting in a vault somewhere,” he said. Lapointe warned that he anticipates towns will have to face cuts in state local aid in the coming years. “We should be saving every penny.”
Flynn said the schools have a large enough budget to absorb much of the shortfall, but “It’s not a viable plan to get us through June.”
