NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local elder care facility has had a third resident test positive for the coronavius, along with two staff members.
The Branches of North Attleboro, a 3-year-old assisted living and memory care facility at 40 Robert Toner Blvd., confirmed last week that two residents had been transferred to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment.
Now, according to a spokesperson for Waltham-based Benchmark Senior Living, a resident at The Branches who was recovering in the hospital from an unrelated medical incident was confirmed positive for coronavirus this week, as were two associates.
Benchmark manages The Branches and 27 other properties in Massachusetts.
“If a resident has been tested or exposed to positive cases, the resident’s family has been notified. Per the latest guidance from public health authorities, this individual will remain out of the community until we receive clearance for a safe return,” the spokesperson said.
“At all of our communities, we are continuing to closely monitor our residents and associates, including taking their temperatures daily, to ensure we maintain quarantine protocols and limit the impact of the virus on our community,” he said.
According to the spokesperson, all employees are using personal protective equipment when providing care and the facility has a supply of the gear on hand.
Benchmark also confirmed one resident at the Commons in Lincoln, an assisted living site, and one staffer at Waltham Crossings, an assisted living and memory care site, tested positive, according to published reports. Benchmark also operates The Village at Willow Crossing in Mansfield. No confirmed cases have been reported at that site.
The report did not say if any of the individuals were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The reports come at a time when public health officials and the senior care industry are increasingly concerned about the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the elderly population. The illness can be especially dangerous to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, health officials say.
Most senior living sites have closed their doors to visitors, as The Branches did earlier this month.
Visitors are restricted to healthcare providers, private or family caregivers, and family members with loved ones receiving end-of-life care.
Earlier this week, The Sun Chronicle spoke to workers — who declined to be identifed — at the local facility who described a workplace that is short of staff and where workers have not been kept up to date on the evolving situation and are not using protective gear, such as masks, gowns and gloves, when serving residents. Workers do undergo a temperature check when reporting for work and are asked if they’ve had contact with an infected person.
