NORTH ATTLEBORO — High numbers of COVID cases have forced town officials to keep the senior center closed at least for another two weeks.
The center was closed two weeks ago but was supposed to reopen next week.
“The number of positive COVID cases is still quite high in North Attleboro,” senior center Executive Director Pamela Hunt said. “We will be continuing to pause/cancel all in-person programs/classes for another two weeks.
“We are doing this out of caution and to limit exposure to our seniors,” Hunt added.
The programs on hold include the popular Jabber Walkers. “We are hopeful that this will reduce the spread and we anticipate returning to in-person programs/activities on Monday, Jan. 31,” Hunt said.
That, of course, depends on positive virus case numbers.
The senior center staff will be available during regular scheduled hours of operation, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Meals on Wheels will still be delivered and Grab & Go lunches will still be available.
Also, staff will bring back Zoom programs for another two weeks starting Tuesday.
Call 508-699-0131 or look for an email for the link and schedule of Zoom programs.
Linda Gallant will be live for her Strength & Conditioning classes from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for the next two weeks. Her class will be live on Comcast Channel 15 and Verizon Channel 24 in North Attleboro. It will also be live on community.northtv.net.
Hunt asks residents email phunt@nattleboro.com or call 508-699-0131 and let senior center staff know if you participated in the class/classes.