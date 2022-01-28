NORTH ATTLEBORO — After being closed for the month of January, the town’s senior center is set to reopen Monday.
The town had hoped to reopen the center in mid-January after closing it at the beginning of the year. But continued high numbers of COVID cases in town forced a two-week delay.
Center officials said the closure was out of caution to limit exposure of the coronavirus to seniors, an age group vulnerable to the virus.
“In-person programs/classes will return on Monday,” Executive Director Pamela Hunt said Friday. “The staff of the Senior Center have missed having our members present and we all look forward to safely resuming In-Person Programs and Classes.”
There will be safety precautions, however.
“Masks will be required at this time and we ask that people social distanced as much as possible,” Hunt said.
Some exercise classes, including strength and conditioning and chair yoga, will be held at the VFW Post 443 at 50 Jefferson St. to provide more space.
Other programs will resume at the senior center with the exception of Mah Jong classes.
No food or beverages are being allowed at this time.
During the closure, Zoom programs were offered and senior center staff were still available during regular scheduled hours.
Meals on Wheels continued to be delivered and Grab & Go lunches were also available.