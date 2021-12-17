NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials plan to begin distributing their state-supplied COVID-19 tests by Monday with the intent of getting them “into hands of people prior to the holidays.”
“We will try to make it as easy as possible,” Anne Marie Fleming, the town’s health director and public health nurse, said Friday.
She said the town hoped to get a form up on its website, www.nattleboro.com, soon and said the process of applying would be “extremely user-friendly.”
The town has approximately 4,500 of the free test kits to distribute, Fleming said, with two of the at-home rapid antigen tests in each.
“We are in the process of finalizing arrangements,” said said, but added some of the tests will be distributed through the school department, council on aging, and housing authorities for those with financial hardships.
Other residents will be able to fill out an online form on the town website to qualify for the tests. For those who don’t have internet access, forms will be available at town hall, Fleming said, but they should call the town manager’s office at 508-699-0100 to confirm.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday that the 2.1 million over-the-counter tests from iHealth Labs would be delivered to 102 towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level. Those communities account for nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents. Locally, they include Attleboro and North Attleboro.
The tests can be completed in 15 minutes without the need to send a sample to a laboratory, Baker’s office said.
“With the holidays approaching, we encourage residents to utilize rapid tests as a convenient way to keep family members and friends safe at gatherings,” the governor said in a statement.
“We are happy to be able to to do this,” Fleming said. “The aim is to get them into the hands of people prior to the holidays, but we will continue to distribute them until the tests are gone. We hope to get them into the hands of people who need them.”
Rapid antigen test kits are also readily available for purchase from local pharmacies or online.
In Attleboro, the distribution of the kits was to begin Friday. The city health department received 7,110 kits from the state for distribution at no charge.
