NORTH ATTLEBORO — While parents of kindergarten students will be due a refund for their quarterly tuition and families that paid fees for canceled spring sports will have their checks returned, those who paid a school bus fee are out of luck.
According to the school department’s business manager, cutting and mailing checks for the remaining transportation or parking fees after schools were closed in March would wind up costing the town money.
David Flynn told this month’s school committee meeting that, since the year was three-quarters done when Gov. Charlie Baker ordered schools closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of the annual $200 fee would be only $50 per family.
North schools charge $200 per student with a family cap of $600. Families meeting low-income guidelines can apply for a waiver of the fee.
“Unfortunately, there will be no refund or reimbursement,” Flynn said.
The fee, Flynn told the online, virtual committee session, only covers about a quarter of the total transportation cost anyway, and the school department is going to wind up paying 90 to 95 percent of the cost of its contract with Holmes Transportation of Norfolk.
“After speaking with a lot of other school districts” in the same situation, Flynn told the committee, “we are not looking to have any refund for the transportation fee.”
School board member Ethan Hamilton agreed.
“By the time we refund them, just in the processing, we’d be losing money. It’s a fair policy,” he said.
Chairman James McKenna added, “It’s such a small amount, it would cost more to return it.”
Kindergarten tuition reimbursements, however, will amount to $725 for families if they paid for the full year in advance.
With spring high school sports called off before practices even got underway, those parents who had paid in advance will have their checks returned or shredded.
If they paid online, those fees could be applied to fall sports for returning students or, for seniors or those who won’t be participating in the fall, “we can give a refund,” Flynn said.
The committee approved the policy without any dissenting votes.
