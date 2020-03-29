NORTH ATTLEBORO — Many teachers in the Attleboro area have been reaching out to their students and connecting with them via social media, the internet, phone calls and more.
Amvet Boulevard School second grade teacher Laura Croteau has taken it to another level by visiting her students’ homes, with social distancing in mind.
She goes to students’ homes and puts up signs on their families’ front lawns.
The signs depict the famed Rosie the Riveter poster from World War II that rallied women to work in factories to boost the war effort. They also display the words “We Can Do It!”
Croteau added “Hi Team Croteau!” and “Your Teacher Misses You!”
Nicholas A. Giordano Jr. was one parent thrilled with the visits.
“I was on a work call this morning and I noticed a car stop in front of my house and a woman get out with a sign in her hand. At first I had no idea who it was or what they wanted until I took a closer look and noticed it was my son Nico’s second-grade teacher Mrs. Croteau,” Giordano told The Sun Chronicle.
“Having met Mrs. Croteau at various school events and parent teacher conferences, it was clear she was passionate about being a teacher and cared deeply about her students. What I didn’t realize is how strong and deep that love and passion actually is.”
“This simple gesture meant the world to not only Nico but also to my wife and I, during a time of such uncertainty where we are trying to find the balance in our day to do our jobs (remotely) while also carving out time to do some type of homeschooling,” Giordano added. “We are all doing our best to bring some kind of structure and normalcy to our ‘new’ daily routines.”
The visits are something the students will remember years from now, he believes.
“At the end of the day our children probably won’t remember all the homeschooling or the fact that we didn’t get to see their classmates or friends for a length of time,” Giordano said. “What Mrs. Croteau’s students will remember is a passionate, caring teacher who took the time to travel to her students’ homes and let them know she misses them.
“This is what our world needs more of,” Giordano concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.