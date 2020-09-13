NORTH ATTLEBORO — The union that represents local teachers is complaining that the school department hasn’t provided a report on air quality in its buildings, even though students are scheduled to return to classes next week.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb says the schools are in “full compliance” with all local and state rules and regulations and its HVAC equipment has been checked and upgraded by its own personnel.
Union officials complained that a facilities report from the superintendent’s office from last month, indicating an outside firm had examined school equipment and the schools were awaiting the results, wasn’t true. Friday, Holcomb admitted that the report was in error. “We are still looking at seeing what it will cost” to have an outside contractor do the work, he said.
The school department and the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers have been engaged in talks about the details of the reopening of town schools for several weeks. Holcomb said he expects those talks to continue into next week, even as schools are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday for remote learning.
The union, representing over 500 employees, is claiming it may not be safe to return to the schools and wants the district to perform an independent assessment of the HVAC system in all nine buildings to ensure that their indoor air quality meets the state standards and to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.
Holcomb says the equipment in the various buildings has been checked by school department employees and filters have been “upgraded to the highest possible level.”
The superintendent added Friday, “I wouldn’t want to open a school if we didn’t feel it was safe for people to return.”
Union officials, however, say they still want an outside third party to provide a report on air quality in the schools.
“It is the responsibility of everyone, regardless of if you are a teacher, a school principal, or school committee member, to ensure the safest school environment possible, especially in the middle of a pandemic that has already killed nearly 200,000 people in this nation,” said Nicole Reminder, president of the NAFT. “Why has the district not released an assessment of the HVAC for the public to see?”
Holcomb insisted the schools “have been more than forthcoming” and were following an state-recognized air quality assessment guide. “If the NAFT looks at the recommendations, they’ll see that we are in full compliance and what we are doing is above and beyond” what the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education mandates.
Holcomb said the school department is also providing window fans for classrooms and personal protective equipment for teachers, staff and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.