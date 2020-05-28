Mikayler Patch, 16, has brightened up the area while also helping residents make it through the coronavirus crisis.
Patch, a North Attleboro resident who is a sophomore at Norton High School, has made more than 250 colorful face masks for friends, family and those on the front lines.
And she has taken her effort to another level by painting more than 100 rocks with colorful designs and feel-good messages that she has left around the area.
“It mainly started just helping everyone through really hard times that are happening right now,” Patch said.
The face masks have been handed out to people in North Attleboro, Attleboro and Mansfield, among other communities.
“We gave some out to some nurses who needed some,” Patch said.
Her father Rick, mother Michelle, and other family and friends have been helping her out.
“Mostly I would do the sewing,” Patch said of the masks.
Patch is charging $5 per mask, which covers the cost of materials.
Of the painted rocks, which are free, she said she has just been “spreading them around town to spread positive vibes.”
Besides North Attleboro, rocks have been placed in Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and even some Rhode Island communities, including Pawtucket, Cumberland, Providence and Newport.
“Friends and family helped paint the rocks,” Patch said. “We social distance in my driveway.”
Calling her project, “Happy Rocks by MP,” Patch said she has been tapping Instagram and Facebook. A Facebook page gives people an opportunity to share images of rocks they have come across.
In a few weeks, her followers have grown from a couple dozen to more than 400.
“I actually got a lot of positive comments from people,” Patch said. “I went to the store a couple of days ago and someone wanted to take a selfie of me because they knew I was the owner of Happy Rocks.”
Full of pride in their daughter’s endeavors, her parents say her most successful venture is her rock paintings, which have generated more buzz than her masks.
“She is getting requests from friends in six other states to send rocks that they will distribute in their communities,” Rick Patch said. “Her goal is to get a Happy Rock by MP in every state in the United States.”
Most of the rocks display motivational, positive quotes, but Mikayler has also made garden rocks for people looking to brighten up their yards, her father added.
“We are very proud of her and what she’s been doing to promote well-being and positivity in our community during these though times,” Michelle Patch said. “It’s been quite the adventure gathering supplies (fabric, rocks, paint etc.) with a lot of supply stores currently closed, but family has been super helpful. Mikayler’s grandmothers have especially been very generous in donating fabric from their personal supplies.”
Patch recently submitted a video of her rock project for an art grant. It can be seen on YouTube at youtu.be/S4kkHJFTvUM.
The Facebook address for Happy Rocks by MP is facebook.com/groups/260818878291204.
