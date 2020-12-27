NORTH ATTLEBORO — This summer, the owners of one of the area’s biggest movie chains balked at reopening under the state’s strict guidelines.
Now, Showcase Cinemas in North Attleboro is seeking to lure patrons — under even more limited capacity rules — back to the big screen with a showing of “Wonder Woman 1984” over the holidays.
Showcase Cinemas in Massachusetts reopened earlier this year under the “Be Showcase Safe” health and safety program to ensure a safe experience.
The company said that in accord with Gov. Charlie Baker’s most recent restrictions, “Showcase Cinemas will operate at only 25 percent of theater auditorium capacity” for a minimum of two weeks. The limits also apply to gyms and casinos.
With tickets for showtimes over winter break — Dec. 26-Jan. 3 — on sale, guests can attend scheduled movie showings, or can also book a private screening, the company said.
The company also announced other promotions, including offering a showing of the sequel to “Wonder Woman” in 3-D for the regular ticket price.
It’s a different strategy than the one followed by National Amusements, which owns Showcase Cinemas, in July, when the 12-screen multiplex on Route 1 remained dark, along with the other Showcase venues in the area — at Patriot Place in Foxboro and in Seekonk — although the state had allowed theaters to reopen.
The fault, the Norwood-based company said, was with the state’s remaining limits on entertainment venues aimed at stemming the spread of the cornonavirus pandemic.
“The current state restrictions simply do not allow us to provide a full movie-going experience,” Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing at Showcase, said in a statement at the time.
The state plan allowed theaters and certain other businesses, such as gyms and casinos, to reopen in mid-July, with certain restrictions on occupancy and requirements for cleaning.
National Amusements announced that “due to operating restrictions under Part 1 of Phase 3 of the Massachusetts Reopening Plan” it was postponing its reopening of Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in Randolph, Revere, North Attleboro and Woburn.
The North Attleboro and Foxboro theaters reopened in late August.
