NORTH ATTLEBORO – The health department will resume distributing its supply of free COVID-19 test kits at town hall on Monday.
Health Agent Sheri Miller-Bedau said Thursday the town has around 1,000 of the state-supplied kits left to hand out to town residents who qualify Monday through Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at town hall. Each kit contains two of the rapid at-home tests. Residents can print out a form, available on the town’s website, www.nattleboro.com, to bring with them. Forms are also available at town hall. The kits are available to local residents only, Miller-Bedau said.
“We’d love people to get the kits before New Year’s,” she said. The website also includes instructions on using the tests.
The town received about 4,700 of the kits from the state under a program announced by Gov. Charlie Baker last week. About 1,000 went directly to the school department for distribution to students with another case of 40 kits going to the council on aging and four cases going to the housing authority, all for residents experiencing financial hardship.
The town began distributing the kits to members of the public at town hall on Monday and continued through Wednesday. (Town hall was closed at noon on Thursday and was closed Friday in observance of Christmas.)
“Every day it seemed to double,” Miller-Bedau said of the distribution, which, she said, went smoothly. “People were very appreciative, which was wonderful.”
The Baker administration announced last week that 2.1 million over-the-counter tests from iHealth Labs would be delivered to 102 towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level. Those communities account for nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents. Locally, they include Attleboro and North Attleboro.
The tests can be completed in 15 minutes without the need to send a sample to a laboratory, Baker’s office said.
“With the holidays approaching, we encourage residents to utilize rapid tests as a convenient way to keep family members and friends safe at gatherings,” the governor said in a statement.
The tests appear to be in short supply at retail outlets. The Sun Chronicle called Walgreens and CVS in Attleboro and Anawan Pharmacy in Rehoboth earlier in the week and all were out of test kits.
The person who answered the phone at Anawan said the store was expecting a shipment of 200 that day.
Miller-Bedau, the town’s health agent, said, she wasn’t sure if more state-supplied tests will be made available once the current supply runs out and said local officials were waiting to hear from state health authorities.
Even if a person does not feel ill, she said, “These tests are great to do for people who are asymptomatic,” she said, but added that if someone does test positive they should contact their own health care provider for a PCR test that can determine what variant of the virus might be present, whether the Delta or Omicron strains. “That’s very important information for the state to have,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.