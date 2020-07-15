NORTH ATTLEBORO — No appointment necessary, but please wear a mask.
That’s the message for the reopening of town hall later this month, according to Town Manager Michael Borg.
Borg told Monday’s virtual meeting of the town council that all signs, stickers and markers to encourage social distancing should be in place soon in the town offices, “and we look to open without appointments about the 27th of July.”
The 43 South Washington St. home of most town offices closed in mid-March, shortly after Gov. Charlie Baker’s declaration of a state of emergency in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, although residents could access many town services by phone or email.
At the beginning of June, town offices were opened under a three-phase transition plan, beginning with allowing the public access by appointment only. Masks were required and visitors were required to sign in.
Staff in town hall will still be limited under the new plan, but, Borg said, it will allow the town to “maintain all our services.”
The town will “review each department to ensure they can handle that ... as we get closer to the 27th.”
Borg noted that Richards Memorial Library has been “up and operating for two weeks, paving the way for the rest of us to follow.”
Borg warned that residents “still need to be vigilant” in the face of the pandemic, adding that “there are still active cases being reported.”
“We have a COVID issue that still needs to be addressed,” Borg told the councilors, noting that, as of Monday, the number of deaths in town blamed on the virus stood at 28.
He reminded residents that wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding meetings in closed places were all still key to helping curb the virus.
The town is still working on requests for personal protective equipment and grants from various sources, Borg said.
“While I think we have been successfully delivering the vast majority of services at town hall remotely and by appointment,” council President Keith Lapointe said following the meeting, “reopening of the building improves the overall convenience for residents and is an important step forward. It’s important for all visitors to town hall to keep in mind the importance of continuing to maintain social distancing and wearing face masks.”
Other communities have gradually begun reopening their municipal offices as well. Attleboro City Hall began providing limited services at the end of May. Foxboro Town Hall reopened just over a week ago.
