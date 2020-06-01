NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town hall is reopening, by appointment, for the next few weeks.
Town Manager Michael Borg said that the town is following state guidelines for reopenings but will go slowly as it adjusts to the requirements of what’s involved.
Town hall was closed to the public shortly after officials declared a state of emergency in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, although many town services were available by phone.
As of Monday, town offices were to open under a three-phase transition plan “as we go form the current state to the new normal,” Borg said, “beginning with allowing the public access by appointment only.” Phone numbers for the town hall offices are listed on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
Town departments will need time to equip themselves with personal protective equipment, install plexiglass shields and determine what kind of staffing levels they need and work out a staggered work schedule.
After three weeks, Borg said, the town hopes to move away from that process and allow citizens access, dependent on the occupancy level of town hall.
In phase three, the town aims to establish a method for in-person meetings.
“It depends on our ability to keep numbers down,” Borg said, adding, If we keep the trend we are on, this is a very good schedule.
All town parks are now open for passive recreation and parking lots at World War I Park and Mason Field are now open. The zoo at World War I park remains closed. Town officials were asking that people follow the one-way road direction of the traffic loops to maintain social distancing and avoid passing one another.
