NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town hall will officially reopen Monday but it may be a bit different than residents recall.
Town Manager Michael Borg announced that there will be certain restrictions and new protocols in place due to the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting next week, the building will be open to the public Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Wednesday for cleaning, although staff will be available for calls and emails. Town offices will reopen on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Visitors will be required to wear masks — as will employees — and follow social distancing rules, including following directions for up and down staircases and a limit of one passenger on the elevator. Visitors may only use the restrooms on the main level.
If an in-person transaction is required, residents are encouraged to make an appointment. Those with appointments will be the priority at their allotted time over walk-ins.
Town hall was closed to the public in March as part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency shutdown order. Employees worked remotely for months, responding to residents’ needs by phone, online and via emails.
The town was able to issue building permits and dog licenses online, for example, using the town’s IT infrastructure.
Since then, the reopening has been a phased approach. In early June, town hall reopened on a limited basis by taking appointments only for those who could not do business online, over the phone, via email or through regular mail, Borg said.
Borg said he he has been working with all department heads and employee unions representing the employees to develop a set of standards and protocols to protect pople doing business at town hall and the staff members ready and willing to serve.
The last two months have shown that the majority of business with town hall does not require entry into the building; however, it’s time to take the next step to get closer to a normal routine, Borg said.
As part of the town hall’s “open door policy,” Borg will be available to meet with constituents Thursday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. starting Aug. 6. Anyone wishing to discuss items of interest to the community is welcome to stop by, but is encouraged to call the office at 508-699-0100 to schedule an appointment.
