NORTH ATTLEBORO — After more than a month of passing out free rapid test kits to residents at town hall, the board of health will be winding the program down this week.
Kits will be distributed from 1 to 4 p.m. daily through Thursday to residents who have filled out an application, which available online at the board of health website at www.nattleboro.com/home/news/covid-19-test-kit-information-last-week-available. But any kits left over after Thursday won’t go to waste.
“We’ve been distributing the kits through Lenore’s Pantry,” the town’s food bank, Anne Marie Fleming, the town’s health director and public health nurse, said Tuesday. Those distributions will continue for those who qualify, she said. And, after consulting with the council on aging, Fleming said, the remainder will be split with any seniors who would like or need the tests but who would not be reimbursed by Medicare.
Since December, the board has distributed some 4,300 of the over-the-counter tests from iHealth, delivered free to the town under a state program. Some went to the schools, council on aging and housing authority. Fleming estimates the town will have 300 to 400 left over by the end of the week.
Demand for the tests has fallen off in the past few weeks. “We started at 100 to 200 a week,” Fleming said. “Last week it was 30.”
She added, though, that the program had been a success. “Tests have been made available to those who have great need and don’t have the ability to pay out of pocket.”
“People who have the test on hand are more likely to use it, rather than wait until they are really sick” and more likely to spread the virus, Fleming said.