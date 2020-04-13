NORTH ATTLEBORO
Barbara Crowther recently lost her husband, Ralph, and that has made isolation brought on by the coronavirus that much more difficult.
So to improve her situation, Crowther decided to brighten her Eden Park Drive neighborhood with colorful flowers.
Crowther gathered silk tulips in spring colors and arranged them into bouquets with big, handmade bows. She finished them off with personalized cards of well wishes.
Her plan was to deliver the bouquets to every house in her neighborhood, while still following state safety precautions. To take on this monumental task, Crowther employed her Easter Bunny helpers — her daughter Patty McGuire and grandson Kyle — to deliver the flowers Saturday night.
Families woke up Sunday morning with a bouquet tied neatly to their mailboxes.
Crowther said she hopes the bouquets brought as much joy to other families as it did to hers, and that they inspired families to stay inside, at least for the time being, with the promise of enjoying real spring flowers soon enough.
