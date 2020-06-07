NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Parents who paid bus fees for their children won't be getting a portion of their money back, even though those students haven't had buses to ride for the last two months.
A motion by school board member John Costello to credit part of the fees failed to gain a second at last Monday's virtual meeting of the committee.
The school committee, at its meeting last month, determined it would be impractical to deliver prorated refunds to parents. Costello urged a reconsideration of that vote to "ease that burden a little bit when come September when it's time to pay those bus fees."
School committee members June 1 rejected the new initiative to give at least partial credit to parents after listening to a presentation from Superintendent Scott Holcomb that warned they could not know what the fiscal future might hold.
North Attleboro schools charge a $200 fee for a single student to ride the bus; however, the superintendent noted, in the recent past that fee was as much as $300 when schools were forced to make parents pay more of the costs.
"We may have to go back to the table if we have to increase transportation fees next year," Holcomb said, noting the department's intention is to reduce the impact on parents.
In any event, Holcomb said, the $200 fee only covers a portion of the $574 it costs to transport each student in the system. And although last month school board members had used the figure of $50 -- a quarter of the total -- as a possible refund figure, Holcomb said that, due to contract obligations with the bus company, the actual refund figure would be closer to $10.
Holcomb noted the schools offer several initiatives to save money for cash-strapped families, including reduced bus fees for those who qualify and free school lunches. "We are here to help the community. We are here to help the citizens of the town," he said.
Most other members of the school board agreed. Member Carol Wagner told the meeting, "We have to consider the whole picture, how much it would cost to implement. We don't know what we are going to get from the state," in local aid, she added and "We still have schools to run next year."
Costello's motion to give a credit up to $30 per family for bus fees failed to gain a second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.