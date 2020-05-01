Two area businesses are benefiting from $15,000 grants offered by Citizens Bank to help them through tough economic times caused by coronavirus.
Those businesses are Stay Clean Power Washing Inc. in North Attleboro and Big East Security Integrations, LLC in Wrentham.
The bank announced the grants on Thursday.
All told 32 businesses across Massachusetts received grants totaling $480,000.
The virus has close hundreds if not thousands of businesses statewide and put thousands out of work.
Stay Clean owner Spencer Leman said the money will help him pay his five-employee workforce, which includes himself.
Cash flow has dwindled as the economy has dried up. The money will help tremendously, he said.
“It’s going to help us stay afloat,” Leman said Friday afternoon.
He said some of the money will be used to help the community and pay the bank’s generosity forward.
Leman said his company, which he started when he was in college six years ago, has already cleaned gravestones in Mason Field Cemetery at no charge.
No one returned a phone message left at Security Integrations.
The $480,000 distributed to Massachusetts businesses this week are part of a larger $5 million Small Business Recovery Grant Program by Citizens to assist small businesses in its service area.
Citizens intends to eventually issue 134 grants.
“These grants will go directly to local small businesses, providing them with much needed cash flow and support to help them stabilize amidst the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” Jack Murphy, Citizens’ business banking president, said in a press release.
