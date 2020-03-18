Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Wrentham are closing for at least 10 days, starting at 7 tonight.
Owner Simon Property Group announced the closures today, following in the footsteps of other malls that have shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, the two malls had reduced hours.
The closures are expected to last through at least Sunday, March 29, the company said.
Simon is also closing its other malls across the country, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The company's other Massachusetts malls are the Auburn Mall, Burlington Mall, Cape Cod Mall, Copley Place, Lee Premium Outlets, Liberty Tree Mall, Liberty Tree Strip, Northshore Mall, Solomon Pond Mall, South Shore Plaza, Square One Mall and The Shops at Chestnut Hill.
Simon said the decision was made after “extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials.”
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” CEO David Simon said in a statement.
In Rhode Island, the Providence Place Mall closed and Warwick Mall closed all stores with indoor access.
