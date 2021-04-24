Colby Feid can easily remember the childhood euphoria of joining with members of the North Attleboro High School football team as they marched their way back to the high school from Community Field with “Hilda,” the trophy awarded to the winner of the Attleboro-North Attleboro Thanksgiving game rivalry, aloft.
“My dad (Jason Feid) was one of the assistant coaches, so I was always at practice and going to the games and I was a kid, maybe 8 or 9 years old,” the North Attleboro High senior recalled of the significance of beating Attleboro High School on Thanksgiving morning and the procession from South Washington Street, to Elm Street, down to Mt. Hope Street, onto Landry Avenue and back to campus.
If there is ever a family with a significant footprint on The Century Game — Saturday’s 100th meeting of the football teams representing North Attleboro and Attleboro — it is the Munroe-Carpenter-Feid ancestry with Red Rocketeer roots.
For when Feid, the flanker-returner-defensive back, runs through the gates at Community Field for the 10 a.m. kickoff against the Bombardiers with Big Red jersey No. 5 draped over his shoulders, it will be a monumental milestone.
It’s because Feid’s heritage with the rivalry dates back to the very first game played between North Attleboro and Attleboro in 1921. That first game links to game No. 50, game No. 75 and, now, game No. 100.
Feid’s great-great-grandfather, James E. Munroe Sr., a 1924 graduate of North Attleboro High, played in the first game and later, his father, James A. Munroe, constructed “The Gates” leading onto the football field at Community Field.
Feid’s grandmother, Laurie Carpenter, was a member of the North Attleboro High drill team during the 50th game.
Feid’s uncle, Matt Feid, one of four brothers to wear the Big Red jersey and a member of the Class of 1998, played in the 75th anniversary game.
And this weekend, Colby Feid carries on the family tradition.
“It’s so cool to be playing in this game, especially with my family background,” Feid said after practice earlier this week. “My great-great-grandfather, my grandmother, my uncle, this is special and with The Gates.
“I couldn’t write this script.”
And wouldn’t you know it, it turns out “Hilda” is a member of the family, too.
The trophy is named in memory of Laurie Carpenter’s great aunt, Hilda Gay, who prepared a breakfast for the North Attleboro High football team on the morning of the Thanksgiving Day games in the early 1950s. Her son, Clark Gay, was a Rocketeer football player, and the “Hilda” trophy became reality in 1953.
****
The Century Game, which was postponed from last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, was never a certainty.
Last summer, the MIAA, Massachusetts’ governing body for high school sports, announced that football would not be played as scheduled. However, it didn’t rule out that the sport could be played as part of a delayed schedule in the spring.
Back in November, though, despite the hope that a season would still take place, disappointment reigned over the loss of a Thanksgiving Day tradition, among other losses in what was a year of loss.
North Attleboro High School Coach Don Johnson was among the disappointed on both sides of the rivalry.
“It is a unique experience that defines the holiday for so many families in North Attleboro, so it’s going to be very strange without it,” he told The Sun Chronicle in emailed comments back in November. “But our players are excited to have the opportunity to play any kind of season in the spring. This next season, apart from Thanksgiving, will represent the 100th season of North Attleboro High School football and our players are proud to (hopefully) be a part of the ‘century team’ if we play in the spring.”
School officials at both Attleboro and North Attleboro requested approval for the Century Game in December. At the time, Attleboro High Coach Mike Strachan told The Sun Chronicle about its importance to the players.
“We need to give the senior class (of 2021) something to hope for,” Strachan said. “They deserve the right to have something special and not lose that right to a Thanksgiving Day game, especially the 100th anniversary.”
The Fall II season, as it’s called, was approved in February and while there were some modifications — like no indoor practices, classroom video instruction or huddles on the field — with schedules and post-season play, nothing radically changed how the game is played on the field.
So, the rivalry continues, and like Feid’s family, Johnson’s North Attleboro football roots with his father, brother and uncles go deep.
“It’s a rich tradition for so many other North families, too, who can make similar claims of fathers, sons, uncles and grandfathers who have also played in The Game,” he said in November. “It’s something that has lasted a century and still continues.”
****
The Feid family heritage with Rocketeer roots in football began with James E. Munroe Sr., who was a halfback and defensive end with the North Attleboro High football teams in 1921, 1922 and 1923.
Munroe went on to Staunton Military Academy in Virginia and played football there during the 1924 and 1925 fall seasons.
Then he moved along to Brown University, where he was a defensive end and played in the very first All-American Football Rose Bowl game his senior year at Brown.
In the 1930s, Munroe coached the “Townies,” a semi-pro amateur football team. He worked as a contractor, building many of the town’s schools, among them, Falls, Amvet, Roosevelt and Allen Avenue elementary schools. He also served on the North Attleboro School Committee and as chairman for many years.
Munroe Sr.’s father, James A. Munroe, also worked as a contractor and built the Woodcock School, the North Attleboro Masonic Hall, the Post Office and many of the downtown buildings from Mason Avenue to Elm Street.
The Munroe family erected the Munroe Gateway to Community Field in memory of a brother, Clarence “Toot” Munroe, in 1931. Clarence quarterbacked the Rocketeer teams in the late 1920s and also went on to play at Brown University. He was critically injured in a football game against Yale and tragically died at age 20.
Another Munroe brother, Robert, was a Rocketeer as well, a contractor and town selectman.
Both James E. Munroe Sr. and Mel Straker played on the North Attleboro High team in the 1921 game and became brothers-in-law when James married Mel’s sister, Doris Staker. Uncle Mel Straker captained the North Attleboro High team in 1921.
The Munroe heritage continued with Colby’s dad, Jason (Class of 1991), and uncles Dan (Class of 1994), Matt (Class of 1998) and Chris Carpenter (Class of 2005), who all played all four years at NAHS.
Jason Feid, Matt Feid and Dan Feid all wore jersey No. 7, while Carpenter took jersey No. 15 and then donned jersey No. 7 during his senior year. His aunt, Katie (Feid) Bloom (Class of 1995), was a cheerleader.
The family tree also extends to Colby Feid’s great-grandfather David Feid’s cousins — Gordon and Charlie — who played for Big Red in the 1930s and 1950s, respectively.
“We would always joke among the family members where the boys got their athleticism from, the Munroes or the Feids,” said Laurie Carpenter, the unofficial family historian. She’s is also in possession of sterling silver footballs presented to North Attleboro High team members with the scores of the 1921 and 1922 and 1923 Thanksgiving Day games.
“That’s all we did was go to football games as a kid,” Carpenter said. “My freshman year at North, it was the 50th anniversary game, and my grandfather (James Munroe) was on the field with all the surviving members of that first team.”
Football is so ingrained in the family that it’s even been a baby’s first word.
“One of my son Jason’s first words was football, as he began going to football games at Community Field each week shortly after his September birth,” Carpenter said.
“Once Jason began in Pop Warner in 1981, from that fall on, to Chris’s senior year playing in 2004, we figured it out one day and we had spent 23 straight years at Community Field attending North Attleboro football games,” she said.
Laurie Carpenter’s husband, Loren Carpenter, who’s been part of North TV’s football production crew for 37 years, is converting actual game film from the 1937-40 years, including the Thanksgiving Day football games against Attleboro, into digital format.
“So we’re watching one of the films and a guy with a big raccoon coat walks by and he looks familiar,” Carpenter said. “It was my great-grandfather outside of The Gateway. This is all so much fun for us.”
The historical significance of The Century Game would be overwhelming enough for Matt Feid, having played in the 75th renewal of the rivalry, but the fact that he’s traced back to the very first game is almost incomprehensible.
“This is the big one,” Matt Feid said, a bit disconsolate due to the fact that state and local COVID-19 regulations allow only two family members per student-athlete to attend. “Maybe I’ll stand outside the fence and watch,” he said.
Feid’s participation in the 75th game seems so far away, but like any former high school student-athlete, it seems like yesterday.
“I remember that we won. Football is such a big part of the family,” Feid said of the 100 years of history dating back to James Munroe.
Feid attended the University of Connecticut and currently is in his 15th year of serving as a college football official, working the Patriot League, the Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League and others.
“Growing up here in North Attleboro, living here now, football is such a big part of what North Attleboro is,” he said.
Something that is not at all lost upon Colby Feid.
“I remember going to Community Field so many times on a Friday night with my Pop Warner jersey on as a kid,” Colby Feid said of the impact that the game of football has on the community, the tradition, the seven MIAA Super Bowl championships, and the “townie” pride worn for generations.
“And Community Field seemed so big,” he said. “With the Pop Warner teams, we’d practice over at Columbia Field and it seemed so tiny as compared to Community. I used to think how cool that it would be to play there with all the fans.”
Of all the games, though, the Thanksgiving Day games were the best.
“They were probably the most memorable because of all the fans, the alumni coming back, the bands, there was a lot of energy, that atmosphere,” Colby Feid said. “I remember a couple of times, I’d be on the sidelines and getting run over.”
And the memory provides a bit of perspective.
“It’s funny because I used to think those kids were so big and so fast and, now that I’m a senior, I look back and I think that I was never as big or as fast as those kids,” Feid chuckled. “The guys on the team now, we didn’t think that we’d have a senior season because of COVID. To get where we are (5-0) and have the chance to play Attleboro is cool!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.