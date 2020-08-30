NORTON -- It was a strange year for sporting events and perhaps none stranger than the Northern Trust played at TPC Boston earlier this month.
The event, the only PGA tour tournament in New England, usually draws a huge gallery of avid golf fans, as well as some of the sport's biggest stars.
This year, the stars were there but the fans were not. Like many sports franchises, the game was played without the roar of the crowd.
That's not only a problem for the golfers and the PGA but for the dozens of local businesses that rely on services provided during the tournament and the run up to it for a good part of their bottom line.
From tent companies to local valet and sign shops, these businesses are essential -- with many relying on the local tour stops for a significant boost to their business.
To help combat some of the financial challenges of a shortened and altered tour schedule, MetLife, through the PGA Tour, has committed $1 million of its sponsorship dollars to support those small businesses through its “Small Biz. Big Drive” initiative.
Two local companies, Accent Fence & Lumber and Chartley Landscape Management, which rely on this tour stop to boost their respective businesses, are due to receive a portion of this financial commitment.
Matt Crowe, owner of Chartley Landscape Management, which is one of the contractors for TPC, said the PGA event, when it's here is one of biggest jobs of the year."
Chartley has been involved with the tour events for 20 years. "We do all the flowers and landscape work just for the tourney," Crowe, 63, said.
"It's a big deal and it showcases what I do. It give a little cache" to be able to say his small company worked a major sporting event.
And, during a part of the year that's frequently slow for his business, "It's something I can rely on." Without the MetLife program, Crowe said, it would have been difficult to keep his staff of seven on the payroll.
"The most most important thing is they they let me know early on whether fans or no fans, I'd be able to rely on this business," Crowe said.
The two businesses are not the only ones to benefit from this year's tournament.
The United States Golf Association has awarded a $5,000 grant to First Tee of Massachusetts. The Links at Mass Golf, an 18-hole, par 3 facility located in Norton and it is the home of The First Tee of Massachusetts
The award will further First Tee's efforts to introducie young people to the game of golf. The grant is one of 51 being awarded nationwide to chapters located in or around USGA Championships and Allied Golf Associations as part of the organization’s strategy to leave a positive impact on its local host communities.
Since 1997, the USGA has invested more than $26 million in grants to First Tee to provide greater access to golf for juniors and cultivate a life-long passion for the game. The commitment to expanding participation is part of the USGA’s mission to champion and advance the game.
The funding is part of the USGA’s annual $70 million investment back into the game fueled by revenues generated by the U.S. Open.
First Tee of Massachusetts is the state’s chapter of the international youth development organization The First Tee. Since coming to Massachusetts in 2003, the chapter has introduced the game of golf to over 30,000 young people annually.
