NORTON — Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses was remembered Thursday as a “cop’s cop,” whose reach in law enforcement extended beyond the streets of Norton.
As a police officer for over 30 years, Desfosses worked undercover investigations with detectives in area towns, conducting drug raids or doing surveillance with the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.
He also knew officers from all over the region as a commander of the police department’s award-winning police honor guard, which competed annually at the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade.
His death from COVID-19 Wednesday at age 52 has shocked area police officers who worked with him and prayed for his recovery.
On Thursday his co-workers, many of whom grew up and went to school together before joining the police department, and the town were in mourning.
Five uniformed officers stood at attention and offered a crisp salute as a hearse carrying his casket passed by the police station on Route 123.
Black bunting with blue striping hung from the windows, the American flag was at half-staff and a sign was placed on the lawn with his photo. The town common was lit up with blue lights and businesses had signs mourning his loss and offering prayers for his family.
Police Chief Brian Clark and Desfosses went to the police academy together in the early 1990s. They worked together as detectives until Clark became chief and promoted Desfosses to sergeant.
“He was one person I could go to to run ideas by. I just trusted his judgment,” Clark said.
The police chief said Desfosses was a devoted family man, who “always talked about his kids and what they were up to.”
“He was just one of those fun loving guys who had a good sense of humor and was always quick with a joke,” Clark said.
The ability to make people laugh was echoed by many who worked with Desfosses.
Mansfield Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth recalled how Desfosses loved to tell stories and make people laugh while working together on investigations.
“He could talk a dog off a meat wagon,” Ellsworth said, describing the first time they met on a surveillance assignment.
“Steve’s death leaves a void in our profession that cannot be filled,” Ellsworth said.
“It was always a pleasure to work with him,” said retired Attleboro police Detective Lt. Arthur Brillon, who was also on the drug task force.
“To me he was always a positive force. He was able to be professional and have a sense of humor. He’s going to be sorely missed. You really felt good after talking to him,” Brillon said.
Attleboro Detective Lt. Tim Cook Jr. said Desfosses “could light up a room” and make people laugh. He was also always willing to help out investigators in other communities.
“He loved being a police officer. It’s a loss for our community,” Cook said.
Retired Mansfield police Lt. Sam Thompson attended the police academy with Desfosses and worked together on joint operations with the drug task force.
“He was an excellent cop. A cop’s cop,” Thompson said, adding that Desfosses was always willing to help in another community when more officers were needed for an undercover investigation.
“He was always one to help and be in the middle of things,” Thompson said.
Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon said Desfosses was well known to police in other communities because of his work ethic and outgoing personality.
“He was an excellent cop. He was an exceptional leader,” Sellon said.
In a statement, the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police, said, “Stephen was a good friend to many on the board, an outstanding police officer and above all a great father and husband. There are no words that adequately convey our sense of loss.”
Online, police departments from Fall River to Rockland tweeted out their condolences as did Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Desfosses leaves behind a wife, Jessica, and four children.
A GoFundMe account set up over three weeks ago to help his family had raised over $100,000 by Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.