NORTON — Many residents will be setting aside the next two Saturdays on their calendars for town business, with the annual town election and then a week later, the annual town meeting.
Both had been postponed — the election from April 4 and town meeting from June 8 — because of the coronavirus, which is forcing local officials to take measures to keep residents and town officials and employees safe.
Town officials several months ago decided to move the election from a typical Tuesday to a Saturday in the hopes of making it more convenient for voters and increase voter turnout. The location has also being moved from the high school to middle school, partly because of safety concerns, even before the virus hit.
There will be reduced poll hours Saturday, June 20, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., instead of the usual 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early or absentee voting has been promoted for the election as in many other towns.
The town clerk’s office has mailed out more than 400 ballots.
“Very busy with the applications for ballots but I feel they are coming back a bit slow,” Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
Early voting applications are available online at nortonma.org/town-clerk.
Once completed, return the application via the payment box at town hall, mail in, or email them to llonghurst@nortonmaus.com. A ballot will be promptly mailed out.
Make sure to sign your name on the envelope that will be used to enclose the ballot upon return.
For those who wish to vote Saturday in person, masks will be required and the 6-foot social distancing requirement will be in place.
The town clerk has ordered partitions and there will be plexiglass between poll workers and voters, Town Manager Michael Yunits said, adding hand sanitizer will also be available.
Residents are asked to bring their own pens, black or blue, but not red.
The town clerk’s office has been working closely with the board of health and police and fire departments to ensure the safety of residents and election workers.
Residents will be deciding the outcome of two races, for town moderator and board of selectmen, the latter which would be changed to select board if one of two ballot questions is approved.
Vying to replace Town Moderator Bill Gouveia, who is stepping down after 12 years, are former longtime selectman Robert Kimball, and Walter Eykel, who has been on the finance committee the past four years.
Eykel, a computer engineer and adjunct professor at Wheaton College, has served as assistant town moderator on occasion. He is treasurer of the Norton Democratic Town Committee.
Kimball lost in last year’s town election after serving eight three-year terms on the board of selectmen since 1995, and had been its chairman for 11 of his 24 years. He has been on many other committees, getting his start on the finance committee.
The moderator runs town meetings and appoints finance committee members.
Looking to replace Selectwoman Mary Steele, who is not running for a fifth three-year term, are Michael Toole, who sits on the industrial development commission, and planning board member Kevin O’Neil. O’Neil, a former school committee member, also recently served on the town hall/senior center building committee.
Nobody took out candidacy papers for water/sewer commission for a seat held by Scott Ollerhead. That position can be filled by a write-in candidate.
The ballot will feature two ballot questions that call for town charter changes. One would change the board of selectmen and selectman member to select board and select board members as other towns have done, including Mansfield.
The other referendum question asks voters to approve changing the name of the industrial development commission to the economic development commission.
As for town meeting where the main issue to be addressed will be the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, the session will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2,7 on the high school football field. The rain date is 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, same location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.