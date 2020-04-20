norton town hall building file photo

NORTON -- The town has extended the deadline to pay fourth quarter real estate taxes to June 1.

The deadline was previously May 1 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state has authorized local governments to grant the option of extending the it.

The extension is only for fourth quarter real estate and personal property taxes and does not apply to any other bills due or prior outstanding balances, according to the tax collector and treasurer's office.

