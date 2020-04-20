NORTON -- The town has extended the deadline to pay fourth quarter real estate taxes to June 1.
The deadline was previously May 1 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state has authorized local governments to grant the option of extending the it.
The extension is only for fourth quarter real estate and personal property taxes and does not apply to any other bills due or prior outstanding balances, according to the tax collector and treasurer's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.