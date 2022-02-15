Following the lead of state health and educational policy-makers, Norton, Foxboro and King Philip school districts are rescinding their mask mandates Feb. 28.
Foxboro school committee members Monday voted unanimously to lift orders that require face coverings inside local school buildings, cooling a political hot potato, at least for the time-being.
The new protocol, which still allows students and staff to continue masking if they choose, will take effect Feb. 28 in keeping with Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent announcement that masks will not be required after that date.
The same will be true in Norton and King Philip schools.
Norton school board members voted 5-0 at their meeting Thursday to rescind the school system's mask mandate.
"Masks will be optional for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, in all school buildings," Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
As of last week, there were 26 students with positive virus cases and being isolated, according to the school district's latest report posted on its website.
King Philip is also following suit.
"Effective Monday, Feb. 28, masking will be optional for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, in all King Philip Regional school buildings," Superintendent Paul Zinni said. "Community members should note that masking will continue to be required on all school buses, per federal requirements."
Other school districts are also planning a vote on the mask policy this week, including Mansfield on Tuesday and Attleboro on Wednesday.
In voting to accept the recommendation of Foxboro Superintendent Amy Berdos, school board members agreed that conditions had sufficiently improved to warrant rescinding the existing mask policy.
“We’re in a very different place than we were at the start of the school year,” Berdos said during a special Monday night meeting convened to address the mask issue.
She added the local teachers’ union also supported rolling back the mandatory mask policy in accordance with state guidelines.
“There will be many people who will choose to wear a mask if it becomes optional,” Berdos observed. “And we will absolutely support that environment.”
Jennifer Rosenberg, district-wide nurse leader, echoed those sentiments.
“Masking isn’t going away,” Rosenberg told committee members. “I think that’s an important thing for parents to know -- that it’s not going to be all ‘masks off’.”
Officials said that Monday’s vote to lift the mask mandate applies to school athletic and music-related activities, but cautioned that face coverings will still play a role in broader COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
According to Rosenberg, the so-called “test and stay” program to monitor unvaccinated students exposed to the virus will remain in effect, as will contact tracing efforts and federal masking requirements for students riding school buses.
In addition, she said, anyone testing positive for COVID will be required to wear a mask for five calendar days upon returning to school.
Ironically, Berdos on Monday confirmed that Foxboro High School had finally achieved a building vaccination rate of 80 percent -- the coveted threshold which prior to Baker’s announcement would have allowed local officials to seek a waiver from state masking directives.
Vaccination rates at Foxboro’s other schools continue to climb as well, Berdos said, adding the Ahern Middle School has seen a 14-percent increase since last week alone, a dramatic shift attributed largely to monthly in-school vaccination clinics.