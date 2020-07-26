NORTON — The 183 graduating students at Norton High School were urged by several different speakers to live in the present while cherishing every moment during the school’s 114th commencement ceremony on Saturday morning at the high school.
Before the in-person graduation event began, the students gathered on the baseball field adjacent to the football field, where their family members and friends waited for them, sitting in lawn chairs or standing in the shaded area at the back of the field.
The graduates then proceeded from the softball field and halfway around the track to take their seats in the bleachers, which were decorated with clusters of purple and white balloons, representing the school’s colors. While all the students were wearing masks during their graduation procession, many could be seen wearing purple masks with the high school insignia of “N” and “2020.”
Class president Caroline Daly called the graduation ceremony, much like the class of 2020 itself, “a celebration like no other before it.”
Although Daly said that she and her generation had been “raised in a scary world” of the post-9/11 era, she was quick to point out that her generation was already working to make the world better.
“Our world is at war, but we are here to make peace and we learned that within the walls of Norton High School,” Daly said. “We found our voices and the confidence to use them…we lost some things along the way, but learned to cherish what we have.”
“We did not come this far to stop in our tracks,” Daly continued, reminding her classmates to venture out into the world to “do more, see more and be more,” emphasizing with a quote from “Jane Eyre” that read, in part: “I remembered that the real world was wide, and that a varied field of hopes and fears, of sensations and excitements, awaited those who had the courage to go forth into its expanse.”
The high school chorus, led by music director Matthew Knippel, performed a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” which included the lyrics: “I’ve been afraid of changing / because I’ve built my life around you / but time makes you bolder, even children get older / and I’m getting older too.”
Salutatorian Breelyn Gilbert told her classmates that the biggest lesson she had learned thus far in life, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, was to live in the present and cherish every moment.
“My head was so much in the future, I forgot to live in the present; and now senior year has come to a close,” Gilbert said. “However, I’ve heard about 100 times now how important it is to live in the moment, and it never truly stuck until time was taken from us with no warning.”
“I don’t mean to harp on the past, because what’s done is done, and there’s no going back now,” Gilbert said. “But that’s exactly the lesson to be learned from this. You won’t necessarily be able to change every situation you find yourself in, but you will always have control over your outlook and attitude.”
Valedictorian Vicki Tran expressed her gratitude at being a part of a “unified” class that was dedicated to achieving itsr goals and encouraged her classmates that they were not just citizens of their “quiet town” of Norton, but citizens of the world.
“We will no longer choose to be ignorant; no longer remain apathetic to those suffering,” Tran said.
Principal Ethan Dolleman praised the graduates for their perseverance and school committee chairwoman Carolyn Gallagher likewise lauded the class of 2020 for successfully demonstrating “near-perfection” in the face of change and adversity.
“You have proven that anything is possible,” Gallagher said.
Superintendent Joseph Baeta abbreviated his time at the podium in order to allow longtime teacher and coach Kent Taylor, who underwent surgery in May to remove a brain tumor, time to address the graduates and their families.
Many people in the audience could be seen wiping away tears as an emotional Taylor exhorted the students to live in the present, focusing less on the concept of time and living in the moment.
“Trust me, don’t waste time on the insignificant negativity out there,” Taylor told the graduates. “I urge you to try to find something that evokes emotion and don’t let it go. Find something you love to do and build your life around it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.