Norton recorded its first coronavirus death Wednesday while two other communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area recorded double-digit increases in their number of cases.
The Norton death is the 16th in the 10-community area. Attleboro has recorded 13 of them and Seekonk and Norfolk have one each.
The number of coronavirus cases at Sturdy Memorial Hospital increased from 61 to 68, with nine of those cases in the Intensive Care Unit.
All told, the number of cases in the region increased by at least 38. Numbers from Attleboro weren’t available Wednesday night.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that Rehoboth now has 19 cases, up from 9, while Wrentham reported their cases went from 17 to 27. The number of cases in North Attleboro hit 73 on Wednesday, an increase of nine since Tuesday. Norton hit 51 cases, an increase of three, while Mansfield went to 62 and Plainville went to 24, both increasing their case count by two.
Seekonk and Norfolk each went up by one to 29 and 14, respectively. Foxboro held steady at 45.
Bristol County recorded 73 more cases, and three more deaths bring the total to 56.
Norfolk County continues to be hit harder, recording 153 additional cases and 24 more deaths, bringing the total to 146.
The state recorded the most deaths ever for a single day, 151, and also reported 1,755 new cases, bringing the total to 29,918.
All but six of those deaths were among people at least 60 years old and all but 17 deaths hit people 70 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.