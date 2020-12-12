NORTON — The local library is closing its doors to the public as is the popular Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in town.
Norton this week found itself in the red zone — the highest color-coded category of the state for virus cases.
“Sadly, due to the continuing rise of Covid-19, Winslow Farm will be closed to the public until further notice,” the animal sanctuary off Eddy Street said.
Patrons are urged to follow the sanctuary on Facebook and on its website. www.winslowfarm.com, for updates.
Also, because of the “great loss of funds we experienced during the pandemic,” to keep the farm running, the sanctuary announced it has had to raise admission fees.
Cost is now $15 for those 12 and up, $10 for children, and under 2 are free.
The library is closing its doors starting Monday, until further notice.
“Due to the rise in community cases of COVID-19, the Norton Public Library will be switching to contactless pickup only for the safety of patrons and staff,” library officials announced Friday.
That will include items from the library and other SAILS libraries, and they will be available Monday through Saturday.
Items checked out are placed in new brown paper bags, and placed on a cart for contactless pickup.
Other services that will be available include: free WiFi available 24/7 in the park/parking lot; media and book drops open 24/7 for library returns; the digital branch is always open; expanded e-collections available around-the-clock from home (online books, movies, audiobooks, music and classes); and free copying or printing (up to 10 pages per day).
Also, staff are available by email or phone for reference questions, reading recommendations, e-book help and all other library-related issues.
For more information, visit nortonlibrary.org or call 508-285-0265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.