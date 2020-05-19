NORTON -- A local man, who was one of two dozen defendants arrested in a multi-state drug bust, is seeking release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Julio Cesar Santos-Batista, who was living at 274 East Main St. when he was arrested in 2017, is seeking release on bail while he awaits sentencing, according to court records.
Santos-Batista suffers from chronic asthma and is more susceptible while in prison to contracting COVID-19, his lawyer, Timothy Morgan of Warwick, wrote in an emergency motion.
Santos-Batista, who was 29 at the time of his arrest, is being held in the Wyatt Detention Facility, a privately-run prison in Central Falls.
He was arrested by federal authorities and local police in Norton in September 2017 as part of "Operation Panamera," named for the Porsche allegedly used to distribute the drugs.
In his motion filed in U.S. District Court in Providence, Morgan says the prison has been unable to stop the virus which is "spreading like wildfire," rising from eight to 39 in just a month.
Prosecutors have until next week to respond.
Santos-Batista, also known as "Santico," pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and is awaiting sentencing.
He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and has been held in custody since his arrest.
Santos-Batista and the admitted king pin of the drug ring, Ramon Delossantos of Cumberland, drove to North Carolina to pick up 10 kilograms of fentanyl and returned to Norton when they were apprehended after a brief chase, according to court records.
Inside Santos-Batista's apartment, they found fentanyl, drug distribution paraphernalia, multiple false identification with his photo and .45 ammunition.
Delossantos pleaded guilty to related drug charges in June 2018 and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
The drug-trafficking ring imported hundreds of kilos of fentanyl and cocaine from the Dominican Republic and distributed them in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to federal officials.
On Tuesday, one of the defendants, Raul Ocasio, 42, a Dominican National, was sentenced to 26 months with time served and now faces deportation, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Rhode Island.
Ocasio pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
