NORTON — The police and fire departments have gone full Star Wars on battling the coronavirus.
Cops and firefighters are using electrostatic guns to disinfect cruisers, cells, fire apparatus and equipment.
“It looks like something out of Star Wars,” Police Chief Brian Clark said Tuesday, adding that the gun quickly and evenly coats a surface with a chlorine solution.
The applicator gives a negative charge to the disinfecting solution as it exits the nozzle. It allows the sanitizer to wrap around and evenly coat all types of surfaces for a better cleaning job, Clark said.
In addition, the surfaces that are already covered repel the spray, making the method extremely efficient.
“It cleans more. It’s more efficient and you don’t have to touch the surface,” Clark said.
The school department lent one gun each to the police department and the fire department. Schools don’t need them because they’ve been ordered closed until at least May 4.
The guns come in handy with cleaning products in high demand and short supply, the chief said, adding he will look into purchasing some for his department once the product is more available.
