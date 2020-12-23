NORTON -- A local police officer is being treated for COVID-19 at a Boston hospital, Police Chief Brian Clark confirmed Wednesday.
The officer became infected a couple of weeks ago and was hospitalized after his condition worsened, Clark said, adding that he could not release many details about the individual.
The officer was one of about a half-dozen Norton police who have tested positive this month for the highly contagious virus, Clark said.
“December has not been kind to us,” he said. "It's just so contagious."
Since Thanksgiving, 11 officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
The infections have been sporadic and the officers, other than the one who is hospitalized, only experienced mild symptoms, Clark said.
The virus has spread despite officers observing social distancing rules and other health measures to avoid the spread of the virus, he said.
The infections have occurred during a period of rising coronavirus cases in the state and across the country, with most occurring after holiday periods.
New cases of the disease reached a record high statewide for the week ending Dec. 12 with 33,708 confirmed and probable cases, according to the state Department of Public Health.
That number was nearly equaled for the week ending Dec. 19, with 33,545 confirmed and probable cases. That’s a total of 67,253 confirmed and probable cases in the last two weeks, according to the state.
Mansfield police reported two officers are home recuperating after becoming sick with the coronavirus.
Vaccines are just now being given to hospital workers and others at high risk of infection, such as nursing home residents.
Clark said he expects first responders to be eligible to be vaccinated soon.
