NORTON — When the Norton Police Memorial was built in front of the police station in 2018 to remember officers who died in the line of duty, Police Chief Brian Clark hoped no names would be etched into it.
But his fear came to pass when Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13, 2021, before vaccines were available as protection against the highly-contagious virus.
On Monday, on what would have been Desfosses’s 54th birthday, a small gathering of police officers and family members joined in remembering the father of four children at the granite memorial in front of the West Main Street station.
Also attending the gathering were family members of Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen, who died on July 13, 2021, of a health complication, in addition to the family of former officers Paul Miller, who died in 1992, and Officer Duke Zumalt, who died in 1983, Clark said.
Because he died in the line of duty, Desfosses’s name has also been etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Clark said a contingent of police officers and family members of Desfosses, a police officer for the town for over 30 years, will attend a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C., at the memorial on May 13, marking the start of National Police Week.
During the vigil, the names of the officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 will be read. The local contingent will also attend a ceremony on May 15, to mark Peace Officers Memorial Day, Clark said.
President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962.
“They will be reading a lot names,” Clark said. “A lot of officers died of COVID.”
According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, COVID-19 was the single highest cause of death, with 301 of the 458 line-of-duty deaths in 2021 attributed to the virus.
The number of officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 is 55 percent higher than the 295 in the previous year. It also presents the highest total of line-of-duty deaths since 1930, when there were 312 fatalities, according to the group.
The events in Washington, D.C., draw tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world to attend planned events honoring those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.