NORTON -- Barry Belt didn’t know Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses.
But he nevertheless went to the town common Tuesday afternoon to watch the veteran officer’s funeral procession pass by.
“It’s just a matter of respect,” said Belt, 67, who has lived in Norton for 35 years.
Desfosses, 52, a Norton police officer for over 30 years, died last Wednesday of COVID-19.
“He served over 30 years in this town. In one way or another he took care of us,” Belt said.
Belt was one of about 50 people who watched the procession pass through the center of town on the way to St. Mary’s Church on West Main Street. Two men held two large American flags and several onlookers held little American flags. The common was adorned with blue ribbons in honor of Desfosses.
The procession included motorcycle police, 28 police cruisers and members of the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club, of which Desfosses was a member.
As the procession approached the common on Mansfield Avenue, a dozen firefighters stood at attention.
Norton resident Alee Shade, 24, displayed a homemade blue poster with a Sun Chronicle article posted on it along with a thin blue line flag badge.
Shade, who grew up in Norton, also did not know Desfosses but wanted to come to the common to show respect.
“I wanted to be out here to support our officers,” Shade said.
One person who did know Desfosses was Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst.
“He was a wonderful person. It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking. To me it’s, how can you not be here?” Longhurst said.
State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who both represent Norton on Beacon Hill, did not know Desfosses. But they wanted to pay their respects to the officer, his family and his colleagues on the police department.
“I know he was beloved by the community. He was well known. It’s a tragedy,” Feeney said.
Describing Norton as a “tight-knit community,” Howitt said, “It’s not surprising to see the support the police department and his family have here during these trying times.”
Desfosses was waked Tuesday night and his funeral is Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church. The funeral Mass was limited to invited guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Army veteran will be buried with full police and military honors at the Norton Common Cemetery next to the church.
In addition to police from Norton, Mansfield, Attleboro and North Attleboro, officers from more than a dozen police departments are expected at the funeral.
