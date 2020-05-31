20196-06-08-tsc-news-norton-graduation-07
Norton High School seniors walk to the stage for the start of June 7 graduation exercises at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield in 2019. This year's graduation ceremony will take place on the high school athletic field.

 Dave DeMelia

NORTON — Norton High School graduates will be treated to a parade in June and graduation ceremony in July.

Plans call for the car parade Saturday, June 6, with a graduation scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25 on the high school athletic field.

There is also a Virtual Class Night set for Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

“Some very exciting activities planned to celebrate our wonderful seniors,” Principal Ethan Dolleman said.

Seniors also picked up their caps and gowns Friday.

“This has been a trying few months, but our seniors have shown their resiliency every step of the way,” Dolleman said.

Superintendent Joseph Baeta and high school administrators last week held a Zoom meeting with the Class of 2020 and families to describe the plan for graduation.

“Based on state guidance we will be holding as traditional a ceremony as possible,” Dolleman said, noting there will be social distancing. “We will be watching public health data carefully and incorporating whatever the latest guidance turns out to be.”

School committee members approved the graduation plans at their meeting Thursday night.

Seniors will be driving in a Class of 2020 Car Parade June 6 that will leave Solmonese Elementary School at 10 a.m. and proceed to Nourse School, as a nod to the tradition of seniors touring their original elementary school before graduation.

The virtual version of Class Night June 5 will be broadcast via Norton Media Center Channel 15 and Norton Media Center Youtube channels, and the video will be shared through school district social media.

Stephen Peterson can be reached at 508-236-0377.

