NORTON — The April 4 annual town election has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No new date has been set.
The decision to postpone the election was made Monday night during an emergency meeting with Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst, the board of selectmen and the board of health.
“The safety of residents and election workers is our utmost concern,” Longhurst said in a statement.
The election was to have decided races for town moderator and board of selectmen.
Also on the ballot were name changes for the board of selectmen and the industrial development commission.
Another meeting will be held by officials in a month, according to the town clerk.
Vying to replace Town Moderator Bill Gouveia, who is stepping down after 12 years, are former longtime selectman Robert Kimball and Walter Eykel, a software engineer.
The moderator runs town meetings and appoints finance committee members.
Looking to replace Selectwoman Mary Steele, who is not running for a fifth three-year term, are Michael Toole, who sits on the industrial development commission, and planning board member Kevin O’Neil.
No one took out candidacy papers for water/sewer commission for a seat held by Scott Ollerhead. That position can be filled by a write-in candidate.
The ballot asks residents whether they favor changing “board of selectmen” and “selectmen member” to “select board” and “select board member,” as other towns have done, including Mansfield.
The other referendum question asks voters to approve changing the name of the industrial development commission to the economic development commission.
Both are charter changes.
