NORTON -- Town voters are being asked to fill a vacancy on the select board at Saturday's special town election.

The polls are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Norton Middle School, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).

Precincts 1 and 2 will vote in the cafeteria and Precincts 3, 4 and 5 will be voting in the gymnasium.

Masks are required and social distancing will also be adhered to.

There are two candidates to replace Michael Flaherty, who recently resigned after moving to Mansfield.

Megan Artz of Reservoir Street and Frank Parker of Allen Drive both are making their first run for public office.

The town clerk's office had received 715 mail-in ballots as of Wednesday, and when absentee ballots are included, the total is 837.

Voters who have not returned mailed ballots by Saturday morning are asked to drop them off at the poll.

The town has 13,594 registered voters.

"My guess is a small turnout, but I could be wrong. With all that is going on regarding voting, it’s hard to determine," Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.

Whoever is elected will serve until next spring's annual town election when Flaherty's term will have expired.

Parker, husband of Laura Parker, who chairs the charter commission, has been a town resident for a decade but served on the cultural commission when he lived in Oxford.

"I think there is really good momentum in town," Parker said. "I'm excited by the work the current select board has been doing."

Pointing to his skill set from his job as a product manager for a software company in Newton, Parker said, "I think I can help them achieve goals they are looking for."

Parker said he was happy it isn't an uncontested race.

Attempts to reach Artz by phone and email were unsuccessful.

Stephen Peterson can be reached at 508-236-0377.

