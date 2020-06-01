ATTLEBORO
On a normal working Monday, the inbound platform at the downtown commuter rail station would have been packed with people waiting for the crowded 7:49 a.m. train to Boston’s South Station, checking their phones, grousing about the unreliable MBTA.
This was not a normal Monday.
On a bright, crisp morning that marked Boston’s official reopening for at least a segment of office workers, only a handful of people gathered at the T station, almost all of them masked and mostly keeping social distancing — not terribly difficult with so few waiting to board.
For several of those who spoke to a Sun Chronicle reporter, this was not their first trip into the Hub since the statewide business shutdown in March prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Some among the 15 or so riders waiting Monday morning said they work in Boston’s sprawling medical complexes or were otherwise deemed essential workers. Most said they were comfortable with the precautions being taken on the trains and in offices.
Nery Melendez, 50, of Attleboro works in Westwood at Marble and Granite Co., and has been through the shutdown, answering phones. But Monday was the first day the full staff would be back. She’s comfortable with that.
“I think so. Everyone uses the masks,” the native of El Salvador said, adding that the office is being cleaned well.
According to the state’s phased reopening plan, office spaces around most of Massachusetts reopened a week ago, but Boston officials requested additional time to prepare for their employees to return.
Offices in the city can only allow workers to occupy 25 percent of maximum capacity. Workers will also be encouraged to stay at least 6 feet apart and wear masks, only four people at a time will be allowed inside an office elevator, and shared coffee machines and water coolers have been banned.
Jim, who declined, to give his last name, works in the medical field in Boston. He is, as he says, “essential when they need me.”
Nevertheless, he said Monday was the frist day he had used the T since the pandemic shutdown.
“This is my normal mode of transportation but the reduced schedule made it difficult given the hours I work,” he said.
Princess Maloney, 26, of Attleboro, is also an essential worker. She’s employed by Boston Health Care for the Homeless, an organization that provides medical services for homeless families and individuals. She said she’s been comfortable riding.
“People are sitting far away from one another, wearing masks,” she said.
One woman, pulling a rolling case, declined to give her name but said she works downtown and has been going in for the last month. She had no qualms about riding the T.
“There are not many people on the trains. It gives you plenty of space to sit and not feel uncomfortable,” she said.
Attleboro resident James Burke, 48, works for Amazon and has been going in regularly. He said he, too, was OK with the commute.
“They’re doing a good job enforcing people wearing masks,” Burke said. “They are doing the best they can. And at work, they’ve gotten better organized now.”
Frederick Joseph, 55, of Attleboro was only riding as far as his job at a fuel company in Mansfield but said it appears everyone was staying safe aboard the train.
For Azka Siddiqui, 24, of Seekonk, who works at a market research firm in Boston, Monday was her first time back in the office since March.
“It was nice working from home and I have to get up earlier now, but I’m ready to get back,” she said.
Fewer than half her co-workers were going to the office on Monday, she said, adding “there are very strict protocols in place.”
Wearing a mask and rubber gloves, Siddiqui said taking the train did make her a bit nervous.
“If it’s bad today, then we can just stay home,” she said, adding that her company is being flexible. “If somebody is not comfortable coming in, they can work from home, so I do have the option, which is great.”
Not everyone was on the way to work Monday morning. One older man, who declined to give his name, had a medical appointment and was happy there were only a few fellow passengers.
“I’ve been working on social distancing for 67 years,” he said.
There was one familiar aspect to Monday morning’s commute, however, as Burke and Joseph commiserated with one another, complaining the train was late.
