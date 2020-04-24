NORTON -- By what name did the Greeks call the god the Romans knew as Jupiter?
Where was the battle of Bunker Hill really fought?
What 1983 Michael Jackson album set records for sales?
Think these are trivial questions in these days and times?
You may be right, and for David Heaney, a little trivia may be just what we all need.
Heaney, 40, a cybersecurity consultant working from home these days, missed gathering with friends for the trivia contests they used to enjoy at places such as Plainville’s An Unlikely Story bookstore.
So he got the ball rolling on hosting his own trivia nights back in mid-March “when we were all first locked away.”
“I was really looking for something to do on a Saturday night,” said Heaney, who shares his home with his wife and twins, who are in the fourth grade.
He found some applications that would allow him to host a virtual trivia contest, open to people who cared to log on to the meeting application Zoom, and raise funds for charity at the same time.
He put out a fundraising request and the first week he got 25 people to sign up, making contributions to the Cupboard of Kindness food pantry in Norton.
“We wound up raising $1,150,” he said.
Since then, his virtual trivia contests have raised nearly $15,000 for charities and groups ranging from local organizations like the food pantry, to one supporting local schools to the ALS Charitable Foundation, which supports families and patients suffering from Lou Gehrig’s disease. (Heaney’s grandmother died of ALS when he was a teenager.)
“It’s just mind-blowing. The generosity of our friends is just crazy,” he said.
Besides the regular Saturday night events, (this Saturday night’s, April 25, is at www.facebook.com/ donate/243037137046975 /992491544485428/), he has run events for other charitable groups, noting that once the basics are set up, running a new game is fairly easy.
Each contest takes about an hour — a little longer in recent weeks as they have added a sing-along to the festivities.
There are about 30 multiple choice questions along with some bonus ones over six categories.
Contestants sign on to Zoom and answer the questions using a second device, usually a smart phone. As a prize, Heaney has been offering items from his own collection of sports memorabilia. (This week, it’s a signed photo of a young Tommy Heinsohn in his Celtics uniform.)
Heaney comes up with the questions himself.
“I’ve been making them up as we go, going down Wikipedia rabbit holes to come up with original material,” he said.
Sandy Ollerhead, a friend in Norton, has been doing the tech stuff, Heaney said.
The game has grown as more people look for a diversion during the pandemic. This week, for example, Heaney could have as many as 110 people log on.
“If that many show up, we may have to upgrade our licenses,” he said.
And that’s not a trivial pursuit.
