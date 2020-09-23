Abigail Haletky starts her school day like any kindergartner — with circle time.
She reviews the calendar and sings some songs before moving onto math and English lessons designed for little ones: Sorting small animal counters onto colored plates, counting and comparing as she goes, and drawing illustrations for words she also practices writing out.
Next, she designs T-shirts with fabric markers for art class.
There’s recess and a little bit of quiet time. Workbooks and lunch.
The 5-year-old was ready to attend school like her older siblings. But this year, her classroom looks a little different than most.
It’s inside a newly fashioned bonus room above her garage in Attleboro. Her mom Beverly is her teacher and her 3-year-old brother Addison is her classmate.
The Haletkys are just one of dozens of area families transitioning to home schooling for the first time this year — many in response to the coronavirus pandemic. They feel the health risk of sending their kids to school is too much, or that restrictions imposed on public schoolchildren are unnecessary and potentially damaging.
Nearly every area school district reported an increase in the number of home-schooled students this year. Attleboro’s numbers nearly doubled, from 86 students last year to 147 this year.
North Attleboro saw an increase from 36 to 57, Norton from 26 to 44, Mansfield from 30 to 55, and Foxboro from 17 to 28. Plainville, an elementary school-only district, saw the largest increase, from five homeschooled students last year to 26 this year.
Attleboro Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan said many families new to home schooling reported fearing the risk of contracting COVID-19 and frustration with face covering mandates and a required flu vaccination for public school students.
It’s a personal decision administrators understand, but it has taken a toll on school districts as well.
Attleboro’s business manager, Marc Furtado, said the district will lose about $13,000 in state funding per home-schooled student — but not right away. This year’s budget has already been approved.
Instead, Furtado said, the impact could hit at a time when some new home-schooled students may have actually returned to classrooms now free of coronavirus worries, and when districts will really feel the impact of increased pandemic-related expenditures unless state and federal aid continues.
“It is concerning but I recognize families had to make a choice,” Regan said. “For some, it’s the best choice they had to make for their families and we respect that. It definitely impacts us, but we’ll be OK.”
And they likely won’t be alone.
Current enrollment figures statewide won’t be available until after October, but homeschooling groups say interest is up.
Sophia Sayigh from Advocates for Home Education in Massachusetts Inc., a nonprofit that connects parents to homeschooling resources, said activity on the group’s website nearly tripled at some points from June to September this year, compared to the same time period last year.
And Superintendent Patrick Lattuca of TEC Connections Academy, a free virtual K-12 school out of Walpole, said the school received an enrollment cap increase from 2,300 students to 2,700 — but quickly filled all available spots. They now have a wait list of about 1,750.
For some local parents, home schooling felt like the only option during a year changed by coronavirus.
Beverly Haletky couldn’t imagine a school day where Abigail was forced to sit all day with her mask on, eat lunch by herself or play alone at recess.
“That’s not school,” the 38-year-old mother of four said. “That’s a little prison. It’s not a healthy environment and I didn’t want that to be her first-year experience. She’s 5 years old. She can’t say, ‘I’m having a hard time breathing (under my mask).’
“If we can go into a restaurant and eat 6 feet apart, why are they making kids sit with a mask on when they’re also 6 feet apart? I felt the restrictions were just unnecessary. It felt like it would be emotionally damaging to send them there.”
So, homeschooling it was. Haletky runs the in-home Mother Goose Preschool and hopes to add a few preschool- or kindergarten-age children to Abigail and Addison’s class.
Then she allowed her older two children to make their own decision. Arianna, 12, decided she also wanted to be home-schooled. Aliciya, 14, opted for the remote Attleboro Virtual Academy instead.
Home-school families are required to submit curriculum plans and regular progress reports to their local school superintendent for approval, so Haletky sought advice from the Attleboro Area Homeschoolers Facebook group.
Arianna has a daily online curriculum for a few core subjects that Haletky checks each night for completion and understanding — but the pair also supplement her learning with related documentaries and reading. Physical education comes through dog walks, swimming and dance classes. She practices her keyboard and cooks dinner one night a week. The family also has more time for field trips, like a visit last week to the Mayflower and the Plimouth Grist Mill.
So far, it has worked out.
“Home-school allows a lot of time to do these activities that we wouldn’t have had time for before,” Haletky said. “There’s no stress of logging in to Google Meets or Zoom at certain times. Just way less stress and a happier child.”
In North Attleboro, Gina and Ben Walker took the same route but for a different reason: They were concerned about the potential exposure to COVID-19 for their three children.
It’s something they don’t take lightly: Another family member died after contracting the virus earlier this year.
“It was difficult,” Ben, 42, said. “We do see our family and that includes older people, grandparents, so I’m not sure if we would continue to do that if the kids were in school. There are still so many unknowns and it’s unclear what is truly safe versus what’s not.”
They weren’t comfortable with a full remote option for their elementary-age children either and, with Gina home full-time anyway, it seemed home schooling was a better use of their time.
She has a background in elementary education and spent time culling resources from other families, translating those experiences into an environment that will accommodate kids at three different levels.
While Lucas, 9, reviews a math workbook, Gina works with Noah, 5, and Olivia, 3, on a 15-minute math lesson followed by a more hands-on activity. When the little ones are more distracted, she can check back with Lucas to see if he needs help.
The family picked a curriculum closely aligned to the school district with the hopes of returning to public school when things seem improved. For now, there’s a learning curve for everyone.
“I did realize I have to organize my time better and plan ahead to make sure everything is set up for the week,” Gina, 33, said. “It’s a new experience for everyone, but I think everyone is happy with it.”
