More than 1,200 additional area residents became fully vaccinated against the coronavirus over the past week, the biggest increase in more than two months, according to state figures.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, 1,228 residents got fully dosed in the week ending Nov. 18, a 23 percent jump over the 995 recorded in the week ending Nov. 11, according to the state Department of Public Health.
It’s the biggest increase in the last 10 weeks and represents .62 percent of the nearly 200,000 residents in the Sun Chronicle coverage area.
Those numbers do not include the 1,899 youngsters from age of 5-11 who have received their first shot of the vaccine in the last two weeks.
Those numbers won’t be included until they get a second dose.
All told, 127,894 residents, or 64.5 percent of the area’s population, are now fully vaccinated.
That percentage jumps up to just over 74 percent if the 19,798 residents of the area who contracted the disease but survived and acquired some level of immunity are added to the total.
That percentage is likely somewhat smaller because some fully vaccinated people also contracted coronavirus.
Statewide, 4,820,267 residents, or 69 percent of the population, were fully vaccinated as of Nov. 18.
If the 808,162 who survived the disease and acquired some level of immunity are added, the number jumps to 5,628,429, or nearly 81 percent.
Out of the 10 area communities, four have hit the 70 percent vaccination mark.
At the top is Wrentham, with 78.15 percent fully vaccinated.
Mansfield follows with 71.42 percent, Foxboro is third with 70.44 percent and Plainville is fourth with 70.22 percent.
Lagging 17-25 percentage points behind are Seekonk at 53.29 percent and Rehoboth at 53.03 percent.
Those two communities also have the highest positive test rates for the virus at 5.12 percent and 6.04 percent, respectively.
The next highest positive test rate is 3.82 percent recorded by Foxboro.
Norton has the lowest positive test rate at .8 percent.
Vaccines have helped lower the death rate and serious illness and on Thursday the state announced that residents 18 and over are eligible to get a coronavirus booster. They have to wait until six months has elapsed since receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Massachusetts residents can access booster doses from more than 1,000 locations.
Vaccination sites can be found at vaxfinder.mass.gov or by calling the Vaccine Resource Line at 2-1-1.
The line is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those with concerns should consult their physicians.
