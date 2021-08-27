ATTLEBORO — The area’s coronavirus case count for the week ending Aug. 26 rose again, but at a slower pace than for the previous week.
Meanwhile, no new deaths were reported for the 14th consecutive week with nine of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle’s coverage area reporting.
The death toll stands at 292.
The number of cased has been going up every week since the week ending July 8, when just six new cases were recorded.
The number of new cases for the week ending Aug. 26 was 249, bringing the total number of cases for the area to 17,367 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The 249 new cases is just 15 more than were recorded for the week ending Aug. 19, which seems to indicate that the surge, which is fueled mainly by the delta variant, a very contagious version of coronavirus, has slowed.
In the week ending Aug. 19 there were 37 more new cases than in the week ending Aug. 12.
And in the week ending Aug. 12 there were 65 more new cases than in the week ending Aug. 5.
Attleboro had the most new cases with 72, which was 11 more than the 61 recorded in the week ending Aug. 19.
Norfolk had the fewest new cases with five, one more than the town recorded in the week ending Aug. 19.
Foxboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk all recorded fewer new cases than they the did for the week before.
The average positive test percentage dropped from 4.12 percent to 3.82 percent.
That’s the first time it has gone down in six weeks.
The greatest number of new cases recorded in one week in the area was 914 in the week ending Dec. 10, 2020.
The average positive test percentage for the area that week was 7.81 percent.
