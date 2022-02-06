ATTLEBORO — The number of coronavirus patients being treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital has been steadily declining over the last two weeks.
On Jan. 21, the number of coronavirus patients at the 126-bed hospital, which is authorized to expand to 157 beds if needed, was 47.
At that time, there were 149 patients in the hospital and coronavirus patients made up 32% of them.
As of Feb. 4, there were 17 coronavirus patients in Sturdy out of 122 patients overall, which was 14% of all patients.
The drop of 30 coronavirus patients to 17 was a 64% decline over two weeks.
On Jan. 21, coronavirus patients occupied six of the 13, or 46%, of the intensive care unit beds.
The ICU has a total of 14 beds.
On Jan. 26, when 10 of the ICU beds were occupied, six were coronavirus patients, which equaled 60%.
As of Feb. 4, eight of the 14 ICU beds were occupied but none by coronavirus patients.
The Sturdy numbers are following the statewide trend of hospital patients with coronavirus which have plummeted over the last two weeks.
During the period from Jan. 21 through Feb. 4, the number of daily hospitalizations in the state dropped from 3,144 to 1,583, a decline of 1,561 or 49%.
In addition, the number of ICU patients with coronavirus has dropped from 446 statewide to 264 which is a decline of 182 patients, or 41%.
Those patients who were intubated with breathing apparatus declined from 269 to 153, a drop of 116, or 43%.
Meanwhile, the number of vaccinated coronavirus patients versus unvaccinated coronavirus patients seemed more or less evenly split, although sometimes the unvaccinated outnumbered the vaccinated.
On Jan. 24, the number of vaccinated patients with coronavirus was more than double the number of unvaccinated with the disease, 25 to 11, respectively.
On Feb. 4, the numbers were evenly split with eight vaccinated and nine unvaccinated.
So it appears that vaccinations did not slow down the omicron variant of coronavirus, which was said to be more transmissible but less deadly, which fueled the latest surge of the disease.
But doctors still urge people to become vaccinated followed by a booster at five months because while it may not prevent a person from getting the disease it has been shown effective at lessening its severity.
“Studies have shown a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies with the booster and increased protection against developing severe COVID-19 after receiving a booster,” said Dr. Brian Patel, medical director at Sturdy.
The hospital is sponsoring vaccination clinics at Sturdy Memorial Associates, 60 Messenger St., in Plainville, in the upcoming weeks.
The clinics, which will use the Pfizer vaccine, will be open to everyone ages 12 years old and up.
The primary vaccine series and booster shots will be available.
Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s primary vaccine series are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot.
The clinics will from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings — Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.
Walk-ins are accepted for the clinics, but Sturdy encourages individuals to call 774-203-2942 to schedule an appointment.